JLB & Associates Inc. Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Eaton Vance makes up 1.9% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,651,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 51,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $2,301,483.30. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $168,547.29. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,641.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE:EV traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 317,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Vance declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.