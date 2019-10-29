JLB & Associates Inc. Has $241,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.35.

BEN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,742. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

