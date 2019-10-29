JLB & Associates Inc. Grows Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 125.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,537,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,412,000 after buying an additional 2,524,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 133.4% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,321,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 292.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,864,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 91.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,190 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 52,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,450,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,165,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,394,000 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.