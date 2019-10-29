JLB & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 49.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 305,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $4,080,000. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.58. 3,255,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,140,363. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.51.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe purchased 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,851. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

