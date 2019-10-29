Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GasLog in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. GasLog’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of GLOG stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.10. GasLog has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,978 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at $5,099,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

