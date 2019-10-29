Jefferies Financial Group Lowers GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $45.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GrubHub from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.87.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded down $25.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 2,447,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,549. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrubHub will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $111,913.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,913.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $39,616.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,495.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,664 shares of company stock worth $756,263. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 44.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

