Jefferies Financial Group Increases Severfield (LON:SFR) Price Target to GBX 103

Severfield (LON:SFR) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 98 ($1.28) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Severfield in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.97) on Friday. Severfield has a 1 year low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 78 ($1.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.99 million and a P/E ratio of 11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Severfield Company Profile
Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.
