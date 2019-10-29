Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DS Smith plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
