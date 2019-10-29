Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DS Smith plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DS Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

DITHF opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DS Smith has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

