Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 46,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 88,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $265,691.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Halliday Hamish 4,000,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,790,048. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

