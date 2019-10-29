Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Tops $0.0047

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Jarvis+ token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $336,176.00 and $25,694.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.01489150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,934,043 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

