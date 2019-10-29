Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 731 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $78,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,880 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $21,261,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Boeing by 72.7% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Boeing by 83.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $344.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,839. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.12. The company has a market capitalization of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.