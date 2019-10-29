Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 21,835 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $57,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 23,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,804,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,419. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $169.04 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.56.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

