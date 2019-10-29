Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $53.56 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.14, for a total transaction of $32,754.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,291.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $65,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $463,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,166 shares of company stock worth $6,226,349. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,453.67.

Alphabet stock traded down $28.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.83. The company had a trading volume of 108,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,277. The firm has a market cap of $877.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,228.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1,176.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

