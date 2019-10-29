Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 4,956 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,065 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.68.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PXD traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,371. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.