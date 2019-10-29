Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 10,404 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Paychex comprises 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $20,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Paychex by 21.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Paychex by 3.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. 19,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,718. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,198. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

