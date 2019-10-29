Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,716 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $208.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,669. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $202.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

