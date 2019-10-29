Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 571.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,529 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $254,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $15,573,000. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

