James C. Clemmer Purchases 15,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.71.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 78.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 50.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

