Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,552. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $152.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.