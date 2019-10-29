Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $44.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 153413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JBL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $231,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,110. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 1,804.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the second quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

