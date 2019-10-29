Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.35%. On average, analysts expect Iteris to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,668. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 million, a PE ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 0.29. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.