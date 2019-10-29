iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Lowered by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 255,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 397,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $90.04. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

