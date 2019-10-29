iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagil Capital LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 103,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

