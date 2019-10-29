iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,554 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $228,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. 179,744 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

