iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Reduced by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,169. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.26.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.