iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,367,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $570,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $156.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $125.81 and a 12-month high of $161.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.