iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Increased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.8% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $255,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $539,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.69. 78,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,716. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

