iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.75 and last traded at $126.75, approximately 5,755 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 44,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $121.36.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.