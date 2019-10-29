iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.47

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.47 and last traded at $113.18, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day moving average is $109.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4286 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after buying an additional 44,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DSI)

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

