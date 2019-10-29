iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,271 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

