iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) is Fluent Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,002,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,448,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO stock opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $51.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.