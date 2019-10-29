iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 743,359 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 22,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 337,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 65,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.31. 121,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,227. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

