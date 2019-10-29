iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 279.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

BATS USHY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.90. 47,163 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18.

