Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRWD opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $2,032,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRWD. Cowen set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

