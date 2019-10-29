IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.63 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $20.15 on Tuesday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,422. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.46. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

