IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.63 million.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.
NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $20.15 on Tuesday, hitting $123.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,422. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.46. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $104.64 and a 52-week high of $182.17.
In other IPG Photonics news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
