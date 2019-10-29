IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

IPGP stock traded down $19.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.30. 87,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,422. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.46. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $104,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 78.6% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

