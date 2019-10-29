IOTW Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $62,614.00 (IOTW)

IOTW (CURRENCY:IOTW) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. IOTW has a market cap of $99,051.00 and $62,614.00 worth of IOTW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTW token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and IDAX. In the last week, IOTW has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00040468 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.51 or 0.05616371 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046091 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031886 BTC.

About IOTW

IOTW (IOTW) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. IOTW’s total supply is 2,560,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,258,450 tokens. IOTW’s official message board is medium.com/@anchorvictory/anapp-announces-the-birth-of-an-innovative-blockchain-technology-288c9a6407c7 . The official website for IOTW is iotw.io . IOTW’s official Twitter account is @IOTW_Official

IOTW Token Trading

IOTW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

