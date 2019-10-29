Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 29th (AZUL, COF, CTB, GLPG, GOOG, GOOGL, GRUB, GT, IR, JPM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 29th:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $193.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $1,450.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,350.00.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $91.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $131.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Northgate (OTCMKTS:NGTEF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Northgate plc is engaged in the commercial vehicle hire business. It operates primarily in the UK, Ireland and Spain. The company serves corporate, small and medium sized and micro businesses. Northgate plc is headquartered in Darlington, the United Kingdom. “

Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

