Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 421,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 143,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 400,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,863. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $44.16 and a 12-month high of $58.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

