Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.27

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.27 and last traded at $110.23, with a volume of 163989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

