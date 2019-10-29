Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.27

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.27 and last traded at $110.23, with a volume of 163989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.77.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
