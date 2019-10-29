Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $36,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $110.27. 3,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,496. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

