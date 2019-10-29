Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650,061 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,993,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,658 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 115,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278,930. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $197.83.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

