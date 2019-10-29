Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, 124 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

