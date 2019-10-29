Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCK opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.