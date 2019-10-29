Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuit by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 20.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,973,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total transaction of $726,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $258.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.92. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.