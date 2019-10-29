Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IPI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 45,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

In other Intrepid Potash news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III acquired 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $112,180.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,099,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 121,896 shares of company stock worth $364,099. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

