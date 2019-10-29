InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 320,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 145,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $71.02.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
