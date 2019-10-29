InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Down 17.3% in October

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 320,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 145,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,523. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $50.97 and a one year high of $71.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from $4,800.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,300.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.