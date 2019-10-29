Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.03% and a negative net margin of 242.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTLA stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. 25,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,074. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.70. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 target price on Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

