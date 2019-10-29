Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.3% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.76.

Intel stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,940 shares of company stock worth $1,579,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

