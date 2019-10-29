Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.76.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $56.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $59.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,698. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Intel by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 209,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Intel by 9.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 192,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 867,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

